Thursday, August 05, 2021
Latin singer Selena featured in new US comic book

By: Reuters | New York |
August 5, 2021 11:18:09 am
Selena, the Tejano music performer killed in 1995, will be the star of a U.S. comic book debuting later this month.

Selena, whose birth name was Selena Quintanilla-Perez, will be the focus of “Female Force: Selena,” a comic book in English and Spanish being released by TidalWave Comics on Aug. 11.

“So much has been said about Selena. I wanted to tell her story while bringing something new to it. I hope the readers – and her fans – enjoy what we’ve put together,” said Michael Frizell, writer of the comic book.

The book is part of a series focused on women who make a worldwide impact.

Sometimes called the Mexican Madonna or queen of Tejano, Texas-born Selena died on March 31, 1995, when she was shot by the founder of her fan club.

But her Grammy-winning music has continued to sell strongly. Tejano, also called Tex-Mex music, fuses American and Mexican influences.

