Popular US talk show host Larry King dies at 87; here are some of his books

Here are some of Larry King's most popular books. (Source: Peabody Awards/Wikimedia Commons)

Larry King, a renowned name in the US television history, died at the age of 87 in Los Angeles, weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. The TV host whose career spanned more than six decades rose to fame in the 1970s with his radio programme The Larry King Show, which he hosted on the network Mutual Broadcasting System.

As he gained popularity, he went on to have his own television show, Larry King Live on CNN, between 1985 and 2010, where his guests included politicians, celebrities, sports stars among others.

Among his various pursuits, he was also an established author with close to 70 books under his name.

From a 1988 profile of Larry King: “I don’t read the books I get. It’d ruin the interview.” https://t.co/jzHIliTfgK — David Gura (@davidgura) January 23, 2021

How to Talk to Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere: The Secrets of Good Communication

It was co-authored with Bill Gilbert and was first published in October 1995. King, who conversed with everybody from Michael Jordan to Mikhail Gorbachev, shares his top secrets of how to communicate self-assuredly and efficiently in any circumstances – No matter where one is at a cocktail party, in a job interview or giving a speech.

Love Stories of World War II

Shares the stories of thirty-three couples who met and fell in love during World War II, offering a view of the personal side of the wartime experience and the legacy of relationships forged in the midst of tragedy.

My Remarkable Journey

Here is King’s own remarkable and riveting story, from his humble roots in Depression-era Brooklyn to the heights of celebrity as host of CNN’s Larry King Live. In My Remarkable Journey, King tells his colourful story of growing up on Relief in Brooklyn, his early passion for broadcasting, his ascendance in Miami radio, and his early friendship with Jackie Gleason and Frank Sinatra.

When You’re from Brooklyn, Everything Else Is Tokyo

A renowned CNN talk show host remembers the Brooklyn of his youth, when Manhattan was “”the city,”” the subway was a nickel, and Nathan’s hog dogs were gourmet cuisine.

Truth Be Told: Off the Record about Favourite Guest Memorable Moments, Funniest Jokes, and a Half Century of Asking Questions

In this book, the television host talks about his exciting run at CNN, while giving glimpses of his own life behind the scenes.

Why I Love Baseball

A baseball fanatic, Larry King recalls in the book the many pleasures that the game brought him. This book is an ode to baseball and is full of wonderful anecdotes.

My Dad and Me

In this, Larry King asked more than 120 celebrated people about their favourite memories of their fathers, and the lesson they learned, big or small. The eminent personalities include Donald Trump, President George H W Bush, Patricia Heaton and Bill Gates, among others.

Powerful Prayers: Conversations on Faith, Hope, and the Human Spirit with Today’s Most Provocative People

In this book, King asks the world’s prominent figures some pertinent questions on dealing with the resurgence of faith and spirituality in the United States.

