Language rebels against its dissolution in Naveen Kishore’s ‘Ode to a Grieving Angel’
In "Ode to a Grieving Angel," Naveen Kishore turns his years as a theatre lighting designer into a stage for language itself to collapse
The lights change from crimson to steel blue and a fallen angel drags his tattered wings across the stage: A foggy barren landscape of burnt stumps and a jaundiced cardboard moon as the ghost of Hamlet’s father shuffles past, Macbeth lies on a stone slab, Lear is silhouetted against a darkening horizon. It is this grief-stricken world of rebels, tried without a trial, expelled and subjected to water cannons, that Naveen Kishore invites us to inhabit in his latest poetry collection, Ode to a Grieving Angel.
If the imagery hits home, Kishore has done his job as a chronicler of our age of war, censorship and state violence, where poems die on tongues, “fighting for air.”
This theatre of collapse where meaning and language have disintegrated is carefully constructed through typography and fragmented, jagged verses punctuated by prose, stage directions and a Coda.
Kishore, who distills his years as a theatre lighting designer and photographer, to set up a stage, where language, memory and the angelic figure of the poet are broken and cradled in the same breath. On this stage, the alphabet is a cast of fugitives, coming “unstuck/ from its even-keeled moorings”, and the writer’s muse rages “in a voice that has lost its memory.”
Everything — language, the world as we know it — is disintegrating as the poet struggles to write a eulogy, and the actor struggles to collect the words strewn over the stage.
If the early sections reveal a crisis of articulation, the middle of the collection is haunted by political horror: “khaki shadows”, jackboots on the march, “rivers of blood” and “an entire city in flames.” Words appear to be under duress, a lexicon that can no longer be taken at face value as the vocabulary has been co-opted by the state. In a prose passage, Kishore presents his ars poetica: “Rehearse the revolution. Practise it daily. You are at risk. So, subterfuge. Sleight of hand. Strategy that conceals. The left hand. From the right. Subversion. Has to begin at the bottom.”
Later, the poet-protagonist buries letters of the alphabet in a coffin, “each letter in a patch of oilskin”.
The short enjambed lines convey despair and urgency, while the syntax mimics the seismic shattering the words describe: “speechless eyes/ locked/ in battle/ with eyes/ overhead shower of red/ snakes slithering.”
Near the end, Kishore asks: “What if you woke up one day and found you had a lot to say. But no desire to say it.” The poet turns his back on language, thinking “thoughts that the alphabet had yet to decipher.”
In the coda, the poet-protagonist cradles a fallen angel, noticing that “the first one has a vivid dream playing under the eyelids. Compelling. Grand. Evocative,” while the other eye holds “a shattered dream. Raging. In fury. Destroying everything.” This sums up the storm raging through the poem, the contradictions coexisting without synthesis. “Nothing to be done,” as Kishore writes, echoing Samuel Beckett’s Vladimir. Godot never arrives; Kishore’s angel has already fallen.