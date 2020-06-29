Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle apologises to JK Rowling for sexual assault remark

The kids did take her cue and doodled everything from a princess to a caterpillar. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The kids did take her cue and doodled everything from a princess to a caterpillar. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The JK Rowling trans controversy continues to rage on. After accusing the Harry Potter author of using her history of sexual assault as a background for making the comment on trans people, as written in an article on Tribune, Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has apologised.

He later tweeted, “I want to apologies unreservedly about the comments in the article that I wrote last week in Tribune regarding Trans rights in which I mention J.K. Rowling. J.K. Rowling’s first disclosures of domestic abuse and sexual assault in her recent article on Trans issues were heartfelt and must have been hard to say. Whilst I may disagree with some of her analysis on trans rights, it was wrong of me to suggest that she used her own dreadful experience in anything other than good faith. I have asked Tribune to remove the line in question.”

I want to apologies unreservedly about the comments in the article that I wrote last week in Tribune regarding Trans rights in which I mention J.K. Rowling. J.K. Rowling’s first disclosures of domestic abuse and sexual assault in her recent article on Trans issues.. 1/2 — Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP🌹🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@lloyd_rm) June 28, 2020

…were heartfelt and must have been hard to say. Whilst I may disagree with some of her analysis on trans rights, it was wrong of me to suggest that she used her own dreadful experience in anything other than good faith. I have asked Tribune to remove the line in question. 2/2 — Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP🌹🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@lloyd_rm) June 28, 2020

According to a report in The Guardian, the author accepted the apology saying, “I accept [Lloyd Russell-Moyle’s] apology in the hope that he’ll dig a little deeper than hashtags and slogans. He might then understand why increasing numbers of people are deeply concerned about UK Labour’s position on women’s rights.” This comes after the author, in an essay, disclosed her experience of being a sexual assault survivor.

