Kolkata book fair, film festival to be held in January

The international book fair and the film festival would be held in Kolkata in January, a senior government official said on Monday.

The Kolkata International Film Festival would be organised between January 7 and 14, while the International Kolkata Book Fair would be held from January 31 to February 7.

The film festival was held in early January this year but the book fair could not be organised due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The state government has also decided to organise an international music festival which might be held in the first week of January, the official said.

“International, national and local musicians will be invited to the programme,” he said.

