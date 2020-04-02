Kobe Bryant book The Wizenard Series: Season One launched

The book was launched on Tuesday. The book was launched on Tuesday.

The latest in Kobe Bryant’s book series, The Wizenard was launched on Tuesday. The late athlete’s wife, Vanessa Bryant shared the news on Instagram. “Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard Series: Season One is OUT NOW,” she wrote. It has been authored by Wesley King and Kobe Bryant.

The series is a young adult novel that traces the life and experience of Reggie, a basketball player in his quest of becoming the best version of himself. He is held back by circumstances, especially the gym which he feels is working against him.

On the website Granity Studios, the description reads, “Reggie has never felt destined for greatness. He dreams about basketball brilliance all day and night, but the hard truth is that he’s a benchwarmer for the West Bottom Badgers, the worst team in the league. Even their mysterious new coach, Rolabi Wizenard, can’t seem to help them end their losing streak.”

“Reggie is willing to train tirelessly to improve his game, but the gym itself seems to be working against him in magical ways. Before Reggie can become the player he dreams of being, he must survive the extraordinary trials of practice,” it adds.

