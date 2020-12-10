Major fire in South Mumbai book shop Kitab Khana, none hurt

Nobody was reported injured in the incident, civic officials said. (Source: Kitab Khana/Facebook)

A major fire broke out in a book shop in Fort area of South Mumbai on Wednesday evening, but nobody was reported injured in the incident, civic officials said.

As we were closing for the day, a fire broke out at the cafe kitchen. It was immediately tended to and the fire personnel have managed to put out the blaze, fortunately. #officialupdate pic.twitter.com/Q3DDbhHMdo — Kitab Khana (@KitabKhanaBooks) December 9, 2020

At this point, we are unable to confirm how badly our precious books have been affected, but we are grateful that all our staff are safe. Given the circumstances, we regret to inform you that we will be temporarily closed and apologise for any inconvenience caused. 🙏 — Kitab Khana (@KitabKhanaBooks) December 9, 2020

The fire erupted on the ground floor ‘Kitab Khana’ shop located in a four-storey Somaiya Bhavan building near Flora Fountain around 5 pm, an official said. Eight fire engines and six jetties were rushed to the spot, he said. “Around 7.30 pm, the fire was covered from all sides. The blaze has been doused and a cooling operation is underway,” a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spokesperson said.

“There was no report of any injury to anyone,” the civic official added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.