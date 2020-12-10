Khushi Tulsyan wins creative writing competition organised by Rotaract Club of Medicrew

Of the shortlisted entries, Khushi Tulsyan’s verse My Sincere Quest was chosen the winner.

The Rotaract Club of Medicrew had organised a creative writing competition called Medicape, between October 24 and November 2, 2020, in collaboration with The Indian Express.

The participants had to write a 250-word piece on a topic “that is relevant to the general public with respect to a future healthcare professional’s point of view”. The panellists shortlisted 10 entries. The panel comprised Dr Priya Mardikar MD Physiology Professor and Head, Department of Physiology Smt Kashibai Navale Medical College and General hospital, Pune, Dr Deepa Sunil Banjan MBBS, MD, FIME Associate Professor RGMC & CSMH, and Dr Amarshree A Shetty BDS, MDS, PhD Associate Dean, Student welfare Ab Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences Nitte (Deemed to be University).

Of the shortlisted entries, Khushi Tulsyan’s verse My Sincere Quest was chosen the winner by Amitabh Sinha, resident editor, The Indian Express.

My Sincere Quest?

The day I had worn the white coat

Was the day I was sworn to be the sailor between life and death’s boat

Everyday I would pray,

To guide me bring my patient out of death’s prey

For every patient I attend

I am sure my emotions are not an act of pretend

Sometimes when my patients is not feeling right

I do feel the pain which wakes me up all night

Just to properly help the patient fight

To keep up his believe in white

West and here as a symbol of peace

Just to make sure you people are at ease

Ever taught the pain we witness seeing the patient we treated die Somedays I just feel to shout out loud and cry

All my youth had passed reading the pathology on blood and stools

And you people self diagnosis by google and treat us as fools

And it’s you who first treated us as demigods

Even we needed a hand on our shoulder to ease a loss but instead you beat us with rods

Still today my life is dedicated to study for you

And it hurts me deep down to know you beat my people black and blue

Imagine! Just imagine!

A world deprived of my community

Then who will take care of your immunity?

A world deprived of a healer

Would in no time become a deathdealer!

My profession asked me to keep my patience reserve

Just a hand on your heart and ask do you really deserve?

Khushi Tulsyan, member, RCMEDICREW

