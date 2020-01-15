Kerala Literature Festival scheduled for January 16-19 in Kozhikode

A Carnatic concert by TM Krishna will be the main cultural draw on the opening night. (File Photo) A Carnatic concert by TM Krishna will be the main cultural draw on the opening night. (File Photo)

The fifth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), among the largest literary and cultural gatherings in India, will begin from Thursday (January 16) in Kozhikode. The four-day event will see an array of writers including Nobel Prize winners, thinkers, historians, actors, politicians and experts from different fields come together in the seaside town to discuss and deliberate on a wide range of topics.

As always, the KLF will have panel discussions, talks, poetry recitations, puppet shows, book launches and readings, cookery shows, dance competitions and Kathakali performances. The event will take place at the Kozhikode Beach.

This year’s focus theme is the environment and climate change, with Spain designated as the guest nation. The literature in focus will be Tamil. Noted Ezhuthachchan and Sahitya Akademi award winner K Satchidanandan has been the KLF director since its inception in 2016.

Some of the eminent writers and experts who would grace this year’s edition include Ramachandra Guha, William Dalrymple, Shashi Tharoor, TM Krishna, M Mukundan, Vikram Sampath, Manu S Pillai, Devdutt Pattnaik, KR Meera and Tony Joseph. Politicians including Jairam Ramesh, Kapil Sibal and Ma Baby will also be attending some of the panel discussions at the literary festival. Conversations ranging from romance in Malayalam fiction, gender and sexuality, future of medicine to the idea of citizenship are expected at the high-profile event.

A Carnatic concert by TM Krishna will be the main cultural draw on the opening night. A flamenco dance on the second day is also expected to capture much excitement among visitors.

