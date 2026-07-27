Remembering Keigo Higashino: The writer who made Japanese crime fiction a global obsession

Bestselling crime novelist Keigo Higashino, who is credited with putting Japanese detective fiction on the global map, died on July 23 of colorectal cancer, his publisher confirmed Monday. He was 68.
The family held a private funeral, and will soon be making an announcement about a public memorial.
He is best known for The Devotion of Suspect X, Malice, and the Detective Galileo series. He was dubbed as “the Japanese Stieg Larsson” of the West after The Devotion of Suspect X (translated in 2011) became an international bestseller.
Over four decades he has written 106 books, which have been translated into more than 40 languages and adapted for film and television in Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. He, however, has been reluctant about being in the spotlight and was known for refusing interviews and photographs. He told Andrew Joyce Wall Street Journal he preferred not to be recognised on the street.
Born in Osaka in 1958, Higashino studied electrical engineering, and then went on to work at Nippon Denso, now DENSO, while filling his time off pursuing his passion for writing.
“I always wanted to write novels based on my experiences as an engineer,” he told Publishers Weekly in 2021 while speaking about his then soon-to-be published novel Silent Parade (Minotaur, Dec).
He credits his background in engineering for his technically-sound plots involving mathematics and nuclear reactors. In an exclusive interview, he told Richard Lloyd Parry of The Times, UK, that it was the act of dismantling and repairing an alarm clock over and over again as a child, that gave him his prowess. “When I think of a plot I think of its components,” he told The Times, adding that he never forces a component where it does not fit.
In 1985, when Higashino was just 27, he won the Edogawa Rampo Prize for his debut, After School. He quit his job the next year and moved to Tokyo to write full-time.
While Himitsu (1998), published in English as Naoko, won him the Mystery Writers of Japan Award in 1999, he finally won the Naoki Prize in 2006 for Yōgisha X no Kenshin (The Devotion of Suspect X) after being nominated five times. He served as president of the Mystery Writers of Japan from 2009 to 2013.
His most durable characters were physicist-detective Manabu Yukawa, known as “Detective Galileo,” and homicide detective Kyoichiro Kaga, hero of Newcomer and A Death in Tokyo.
Yukawa began, Higashino told Publishers Weekly in 2021, as an excuse to give a scientist a reason to work with police. He gave Yukawa a college friend on the force and modeled his problem-solving on Doraemon, the gadget-producing robot cat.
Higashino set his mysteries in the city’s aging shopping streets, among shopkeepers and factory workers. Translators Giles Murray and Alexander O. Smith in an interview to Hector DeJean for Crime Reads called it a faithful record of Tokyo’s shotengai districts that have been worn down by big-box retail, and Murray mentioned a deliberate nostalgia in the Nihonbashi novels for a city disappearing.
Many of his novels, including Suspect X, name the culprit early and build tension around how the crime unravels, allowing guilt and anguish build across the whole story instead of resolving only at the end.
While Higashino’s novels are popular in India as well, a lot of cine-goers became familiar with the novelist after fans drew comparisons between Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam (2013)and Suspect X, though Joseph denied any link. Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling (2022) is also adapted by Higashino’s 1989 novel Burutasu no Shinzou. Sujoy Ghosh also developed a Suspect X adaptation for Netflix called Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma in lead roles. Chinese, Thai, and Vietnamese filmmakers, and South Korean television, have drawn on his novels too.
Upcoming projects
His upcoming novel Eien no Kioku (“Eternal Memory”) is due to be released on August 5. It is the 11th full-length novel in the popular Detective Galileo series. More English translations, including new Detective Galileo and Laplace’s Witch entries, are scheduled through 2027.
Higashino is survived by his wife and children.