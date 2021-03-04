‘I fear for the younger generation of writers’: Kazuo Ishiguro on the perils of cancel culture

Nobel laureate and Man Booker Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro has come out strongly against a “climate of fear” that he believes to be prevalent. The Japan-born British novelist whose novel Klara and the Sun has come out this month shared his own fears in an interview with BBC. He stressed that young authors, he believes, might be self-censoring themselves in the fear of being trolled or cancelled.

“I very much fear for the younger generation of writers,” he said adding, “I think that is a dangerous state of affairs.”

For his part, he is not afraid of being cancelled. “I think I’m in a privileged and relatively protected position because I’m a very established author. I’m the age I am. I have a reputation. Perhaps it’s an illusion but I think I’m protected,” the Never Let Me Go author was quoted as saying.

Reiterating on the importance of authors to voice their opinions freely, he stated, “Novelists should feel free to write from whichever viewpoint they wish or represent all kinds of views. Right from an early age, I’ve written from the point of view of people very different from myself. My first novel was written from the point of view of a woman.” He was referring to his 1982 work A Pale View of Hills.

The 66-year-old author stated there ought to be “decency towards people outside of one’s own immediate experience” and that there must be “a more open discussion” about cancel culture and freedom of speech.”