Kazuo Ishiguro’s next a spy novel set in 1930s in 2027

Kazuo Ishiguro fans will be delighted to know that a new novel by the Nobel Prize winning author is set to hit bookstores on March 9, 2027. The novel, Miss Lambert Steps Aboard Danger, his first in six years after his 2021 dystopian science fiction Klara and the Sun, will be a spy caper.

Ishiguro, who is one of the most popular authors of our time, is known for his atmospheric genre-bending works, including science fiction and fantasy, that explore memory and human connection. He is known for experimenting with different genres.

The novel unfolds in London in 1938, and follows the story of Richard Hadley, who has a chance encounter with Miss Lambert after a music hall matinee. He follows Miss Lambert to a secret conference, where she tells him that she is on the verge of a breakthrough. Convinced she is being pursued by hostile forces, Hadley sets off after her, following her to first to a grand countryside hotel, then aboard a train bound for Scotland. Two other Ishiguro books When We Were Orphans and The Remains of the Day have been set in the 1930s.