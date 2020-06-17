Kazuo Ishiguro’s new novel to be out in March 2021

This will be the first book since he won the Nobel Prize. (Source: KXM/ YouTube) This will be the first book since he won the Nobel Prize. (Source: KXM/ YouTube)

Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro is all set to come out with his new novel, his first since receiving the honour in 2017. According to a report in The Guardian, it will be about an artificial being called Klara and her desire to find a human owner. The report states that in the book, Klara longingly looks at browsers hoping that she will be chosen by one. “When the possibility emerges that her circumstances may change forever, Klara is warned not to invest too much in the promises of humans,” said UK publisher Faber. Klara and the Sun will be out on March 2, 2021.

Faber editorial director Angus Cargill described it as “a novel about the human heart that speaks urgently to the here and now, but from another place”. Cargill added, “As ever with Ishiguro’s writing, it manages to be both thrillingly surprising yet consistent with his whole body of work.”

The Japan-born British author is among the most celebrated contemporary writers. One of his other enduring works is Never Let Me Go. The other is Remains of the Day for which he won a Man Booker Prize in 1989 after being nominated four times in the past. Both of them were adapted into films. His last work, The Buried Giant, which was published in 2015 centres around an aged couple in a journey to find their son. Memory and time are recurring themes in his novels.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd