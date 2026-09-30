Kavya Kotha’s Echoes: Where Gen Z’s angst meets a moth’s instinct for light

Echoes: Poems on Healing, Pain and Becoming by Kavya Kotha. (amazon.in/Generated with help of AI)

Sixteen-year-old writer and artist Kavya Kotha of Hyderabad has published her debut anthology, Echoes: Poems on Healing, Pain and Becoming—a compilation of poetry, sketches, paintings, and short stories.

The book is divided into four segments: ‘life and death’, love and loss’, pain and anger’, and ‘healing and hope’.

In her foreword, Kotha describes herself as “a sad Indian girl”, and motifs of melancholy and mortality—graveyards, hell and heaven, skulls, flowers in eyes, and guns, among others—permeate both her art and writings. The anthology weaves the heavy themes with stories and sketches that serve as pinpricks of hope and light.

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The writer confesses she has a loving family, friends, many hobbies, a lovable dog, supportive teachers, and yet there is a darkness, a preoccupation with mortality, which is unsettling to see in one so young. ​