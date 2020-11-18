Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020: Kareena Kapoor to read winning essay extract

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to announce that she will be part of the 2020 edition of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition. (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to join celebrities Stephen Fry, David Walliams and Alexandra Burke to read out extracts from the winning essay from India for the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020.

“Honoured and nervous to be reading out extracts from the winning essay from India… new experiences,” the 40-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

The other celebrities joining the event to celebrate young writers include Gyles Brandreth, Lewis Pugh, and Anthony Horowitz. Royal Commonwealth Society’s first-ever virtual award ceremony for the essay competition will be held on November 20, at 12 pm GMT (UK time). It will be hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

“We’ll reveal the winners of this year’s competition and share their remarkable pieces on climate action,” Royal Commonwealth Society wrote on its official Instagram page. The competition received nearly 13,000 entries on the theme ‘Climate Action and the Commonwealth’.

