Kareena Kapoor Khan announces her new book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ for all moms-to-be

"I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy." (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

In the year of celebrity memoirs, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest to pen a book. The mother-to-be recently shared that she is writing a book on her maternity experience, where she will be a addressing a series of issues. Sharing the cover, which is a fun spin-off on the famous We Can Do It poster, the actor wrote: “Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021.”

On the announcement, the actor said: “I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. In this book I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women.”

“We are thrilled to have this book on the Juggernaut list. Whether it’s continuing with acting or walking the ramp, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few celebrities in this country who have helped normalize pregnancy and encouraged women to continue their usual lives during those 40 weeks. We badly need a one-stop book that Indian moms can use – for their health, fitness and emotional well-being – to navigate this important moment in their lives as well as reinforce this message. This book will be it,” Chiki Sarkar, publisher of Juggernaut Books said.

