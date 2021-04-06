Kannada author Mumtaz Begum dies at 73

Veteran Kannada author Mumtaz Begum died at a private hospital here on Tuesday after a brief illness, hospital sources said. She was 73. Begum, who was engaged in the field of literature for five decades, has written several works including ‘Avyakta,’

‘Paradeshi,’ ‘Vartula,’ ‘Bandalike,’ ‘Chimpi,’ ‘Ankura Sahita Kathe,’ novels, and poems.

She has won several awards for her contributions to the field of literature and writing, including district Rajyotsava award, Kannada literature council award, senior citizens literary award and Basava literary arts forum’s Basava Jyoti award.

Former state minister Vinay Kumar Sorake condoled the death.