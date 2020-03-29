Kite Runner, The Alchemist in Kangana Ranaut’s book suggestions; watch video

What are you reading now? (File Photo) What are you reading now? (File Photo)

The prolonged period of lockdown has suddenly opened up a lot of time for people. It is also a good time to pick up a book you always wanted to read. In case you’re in need of some suggestions, actor Kangana Ranaut recently shared a list of books she enjoys reading.

In a video shared on Instagram, the actor talks about the importance of films and books, especially the written word for the way it engages one intellectually. She recommends Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner, Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 novel, The Notebook. She also shared that Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead and Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist may seem deceptively simple but are in fact complex and she takes back something new with every reading.

She also recommended Coelho’s Brida for women; Swami Vivekananda’s Raja Yoga, Aristotle’s Poetics and Sigmund Freud’s The Interpretation of Dreams are also some books she enjoys reading.

For those interested in films, David Lynch’s Catching the Big Fish: Meditation, Consciousness, and Creativity is her pick. And if you are looking for a book on editing, she suggests you pick up In the Blink of an Eye by Walter Murch.

