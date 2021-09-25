‘Rest in power’: Netizens express grief on Kamla Bhasin’s death

Author and feminist icon Kamla Bhasin, 75, passed away today at 3am, after being diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

The news was shared by activist Kavita Srivastava on Twitter. “Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women’s movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief,” she wrote.

Born on April 24, 1946, Kamla Bhasin’s work focused on gender, education and human development. She is best known for her work with Sangat-A Feminist Network and her poem ‘Kyunki main ladki hoon, mujhe padhna hai’. Her books and booklets have been translated into almost 30 languages. Some of her other important writings include Borders & Boundaries: Women in India’s Partition, Understanding Gender, and What Is Patriarchy?

Bhasin strongly rejected the notion that feminism is a Western concept; Indian feminism had its own set of struggles, she believed. She maintained that feminism was more of a battle between ideologies rather than men and women.

On her demise, Prashant Bhushan tweeted, “Kamla Bhasin was not only a women’s rights activist, but also a philanthropist who set up and helped setting up many fine public Interest institutions like Jagori in HP (Himachal Pradesh) and School for Democracy in Rajasthan. She will be missed by many. May her soul rest in peace.”

Here’s what other Twitter users wrote:

The end of an era. The feminist movement in India will forever be indebted to Kamla Bhasin for her incredibly rich work in the movement. I have learnt so so much from this powerhouse of a leader. Rest in power. https://t.co/VYdlGgPQC5 — Arpita Das (@ms_arpita) September 25, 2021

#KamlaBhasin, teacher, mentor and now grandteacher and grandmentor to our next generation, shall miss your music, your poetry, your resilience & most of all the warmth that you infused in all our feminist work.

The lil one remembers you today & always, your legacy shall live on. pic.twitter.com/pgStcwTZ4I — Pooja Priyamvada (She/Her) (@SoulVersified) September 25, 2021

Rest in Power, dear Kamla Bhasin 🌸 https://t.co/Jdj3rDqVt1 — Shristi Kafle (@KafleShristi) September 25, 2021

