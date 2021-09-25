scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 25, 2021
MUST READ

‘Rest in power’: Netizens express grief on Kamla Bhasin’s death

On her demise, Prashant Bhushan tweeted, "Kamla Bhasin was not only a women's rights activist, but also a philanthropist..."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 25, 2021 9:50:47 am
kamla bhasinKamla Bhasin died on September 25, 2021. (Source: kavisriv/Twitter)

Author and feminist icon Kamla Bhasin, 75, passed away today at 3am, after being diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

The news was shared by activist Kavita Srivastava on Twitter. “Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women’s movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief,” she wrote.

Born on April 24, 1946, Kamla Bhasin’s work focused on gender, education and human development. She is best known for her work with Sangat-A Feminist Network and her poem ‘Kyunki main ladki hoon, mujhe padhna hai’. Her books and booklets have been translated into almost 30 languages. Some of her other important writings include Borders & Boundaries: Women in India’s Partition, Understanding Gender, and What Is Patriarchy?

Also Read |‘No two boys or girls are alike’: Kamla Bhasin on her books Satrangi Ladke and Satrangi Ladkiyan

Bhasin strongly rejected the notion that feminism is a Western concept; Indian feminism had its own set of struggles, she believed. She maintained that feminism was more of a battle between ideologies rather than men and women.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On her demise, Prashant Bhushan tweeted, “Kamla Bhasin was not only a women’s rights activist, but also a philanthropist who set up and helped setting up many fine public Interest institutions like Jagori in HP (Himachal Pradesh) and School for Democracy in Rajasthan. She will be missed by many. May her soul rest in peace.”

Here’s what other Twitter users wrote:

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 25: Latest News

Advertisement