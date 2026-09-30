Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2026: 5 longlisted works of non fiction for your TBR

Ten works of non-fiction have made it to the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2026 longlist. The winner will be awarded a Rs 15-lakh cash prize at the Bangalore Literature Festival 2026 on December 12.

Five recommended books from the longlist to add to your TBR are:

A Man for All Seasons: The Life of K M Panikkar by Narayani Basu

K M Panikkar—diplomat, statesman, and public intellectual—was one of the major architects of post-colonial India, shaping its domestic and foreign policy, including constitutional reform in the princely states and the Cold War. His ideas, visions and decisions steered the direction of Independent India. He was Independent India’s first ambassador to both nationalist and communist China, Nehru’s man in Cairo and France, and, unsurprisingly, had enemies in both the CIA and India’s own Ministry of External Affairs. Historian Narayani Basu finally tells his story, a must-read for anybody interested in studying how India found its feet in the wake of the British Raj.