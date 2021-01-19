Kamala Harris’ biography to be published by Hachette India

Kamala Harris will soon make history by swearing-in as the Vice President of the United States. And while she enjoys a lot of support, there is also a lot of curiosity about her. In this regard, Hachette India has announced the launch of a book on her — Kamala Harris: The American Story that Began on India’s Shore — written by Hansa Makhijani Jain.

The book withholds an inspirational story about Harris — the way she carved her own path in the US and became an inspiration for many. The biography is coming out on January 20, the day US president-elect Joe Biden and Harris will be sworn in.

Apart from tracing her inspirational journey, the book will also shed light on her formative years spent with her mother Shyamala Harris and even focus on the time Harris got interested in lawmaking.

ALSO READ | Kamala Harris shares pics with mom; reveals the advice she always follows

Harris has been inspirational and relatable on more than one account. Her relationship with her husband Doug Emhoff is heartwarming and they keep sharing snippets.

In a recent interview for CBS News Sunday Morning, the couple shared some lesser-known facts. “My best friend set us up on a blind date. She said, ‘Just trust me’. She wanted me to just kind of go into it. And she said, ‘Don’t Google him’, and I did,” Harris told host Jane Pauley about their first date in 2013.