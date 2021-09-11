Kalinga Literature Festival Book Awards 2020-21 announced: Full list of selected titles

Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has announced KLF Book Awards 2020-21 in various categories — non-fiction, fiction, poetry, Hindi book, book in translation, Bhasa first book, business book, strategic affairs book , environmental book, biography/autobiography book, children book, sports, lifestyle and emerging trend books, and others.

The books were selected from those submitted by publishers across all categories. According to a press statement, the winners will be felicitated and awarded during the annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) which is scheduled to be held between December 10-12, at Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

Acclaimed writers Amitav Ghosh’s “Jungle Nama”; Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar’s “The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World”; Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s “Restless as Mercury: My Life as a Young Man Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi”; Gulzar’s “A Poem a Day”; Sandeep Bamzai’s “Princestan: How Nehru, Patel and Mountbatten Made India”; Shashi Tharoor and Samir Saran’s “The New World Disorder”, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and Meena Iyer’s “I am no Messiah” are among the prominent titles selected for the awards.

The KLF Book Awards will be conferred based on the recommendations by an independent award jury.

“KLF Book Awards jury members have chosen the best thought provoking contributions across different categories published during 2020-21. The objective is to contribute to debates and discourses in the national and global public sphere and encourage more thoughtful, reflective, unique and inspiring contributions. There will be dedicated sessions on these books by the authors and erudite reviewers to enrich the intellectual discussion at Kalinga Literary Festival,” Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder and director of Kalinga Literary Festival, said in a statement.

KLF Book Awards, established by KLF in 2021 opens up the opportunities to identify, recognise, acknowledge, encourage and honour the literary talents across genres, for both established and new writers. The organisers say the objective has been to shape the future literary icons.

KLF Book Awards: Categories and Selected Titles for the year 2020-21

KLF Fiction Book of the Year Award 2020-21 (5):

⦁ Jahnavi Baruah’s “Undertow”, Penguin Random House India (2020)

⦁ Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal’s “Betrayed by Hope: A Play on the Life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt”, HarperCollins India (2020)

⦁ Tarana Husain Khan’s “The Begum and the Dastan”, Tranquebar, Westland (2021)

⦁ Ashwani Sanghi’s “The Vault of Vishnu”, Westland (2020)

⦁ Ashok Kaul’s “Undercover in Bandipore”, Vitasta Publishing Pvt Ltd (2020)

KLF Non-fiction Book of the Year Award 2020-21 (7):

⦁ Sandeep Bamzai’s “Princestan: How Nehru, Patel and Mountbatten Made India”, Rupa Publications (2020)

⦁ Shashi Tharoor & Samir Saran’s “The New World Disorder”, Aleph Book Company (2020)

⦁ Vinay Sitapati’s “Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi”, Penguin Viking-Penguin Random House India (2020)

⦁ Pavan K Varma’s “The Great Hindu Civilisation: Achievement, Neglect, Bias and the Way Forward”, Westland (2021)

⦁ T M Krishna’s “A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers”, Context, Westland (2020)

⦁ Ashutosh Bhardwaj’s “The Death Script”, HarperCollins India (2020)

⦁ Prem Prakash’s “Reporting India”, Ebury Press, Penguin Random House India (2020)

KLF Poetry Book of the Year Award 2020-21 (5):

⦁ Gulzar’s “A Poem a Day”, HarperCollins India (2020)

⦁ Abhay K’s “Kalidasa: Meghduta-The Cloud Messenger” & “Kalidasa: Ritusamhara-The Six Seasons” (Jointly), Bloomsbury (2021)

⦁ Greta Rana’s “From Castleford to Kathmandu”, Vajra Books (2021)

⦁ Basant Chaudhary’s “Anek Pal aaur Mai”, Vani Prakashan (2021)

KLF Hindi Book of the Year Award 2020-21 (5):

⦁ Neelakshi Singh’s “Khela”, Setu Prakashan (2021)

⦁ Alka Saraogi’s “Kulbhooshan Ka Naam Darj Kijiye”, Vani Prakashan (2020)

⦁ Mamta Kalia’s “Ravi Katha: Andaaz-E-Bayan Urf Ravi Katha”, Vani Prakashan (2020)

⦁ Praveen Kumar Jha’s “Wah Ustad”, Rajpal & Sons (2020)

⦁ Shirish Khare’s “Ek Desh Barah Duniya”, Rajpal & Sons (2021)

KLF Book in Translation of the Year Award 2020-21 (1):

⦁ Perumal Murugan’s “Estuary”-Translated by Nandini Krishnan, Eka, Westland (2020)

KLF Bhasa Award 2020-21 (1):

⦁ Manoranjan Byapari’s “The Runaway Boy”, Eka, Westland (2020)

KLF Debut Book Award 2020-21 (1):

⦁ Sonu Sood and Meena Iyer’s “I am no Messiah”, Penguin eBury Press (2020)

KLF Business Book of the Year Award 2020-21 (3):

⦁ R C Bhargava’s “Getting Competitive: A Practitioner’s Guide for India”, HarperCollins India (2020)

⦁ Urjit Patel’s “Overdraft”, HarperCollins India (2020)

⦁ Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s “Pandemonium: The Great Indian Banking Tragedy”, Roli Books (2020)

KLF Diplomacy/Strategic Affairs Book of the Year Award 2020-21 (3):

⦁ S Jaishankar’s “The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World”, HarperCollins India (2020)

⦁ Zorawar Daulet Singh’s “Powershift: India-China Relations in a Multipolar World”, Pan Macmillan (2020)

⦁ Subramanian Swamy’s “Himalayan Challenge: India, China and the Quest for Peace”, Rupa Publications (2020)

KLF Environmental Book of the Year Award 2020-21 (2):

⦁ Shekhar Pathak’s “Hari Bhari Ummid”, Vani Prakashan (2020)/ The Chipko Movement: A People’s History, Permanent Black (2020)

⦁ Amitav Ghosh’s “Jungle Nama”, Fourth Estate India-HarperCollins India, (2021)

KLF Women/Dalit/Tribal/Minorities Literature Award 2020-21 (5):

⦁ Gopinath Mohanty’s “Harijan: A Novel”-Translated by Bikram Das, Aleph Book Company (2021)

⦁ Sudarshan Ramabadran and Guru Prakash Paswan’s “Makers of Modern Dalit History”, Penguin Random House India (2021)

⦁ A Plate of White Marble (Shwet Patharer Thala) by Bani Basu (Translated by Nandini Guha), Niyogi Books (2020)

⦁ Pradeep Srivastav’s “Ramvilas Paswan: Sankalp, Sahas aaur Sangharsh”, Penguin Random House India (2020)

⦁ Shafey Kidwai’s “Sir Syed Ahmad Khan: Reason, Religion and Nation”, Routledge (2021)

KLF Biography/Autobiography Book of the Year Award 2020-21 (5):

⦁ Tenzin Geyche Tethong’s “His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama: An Illustrated Biography”, Roli Books (2020)

⦁ Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s “Restless as Mercury: My Life as a Young Man Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi”, Aleph Book Company (2021)

⦁ Yatindra Mishra’s “Akhtari: The Life and Music of Begum Akhtar”, HarperCollins India (2021)

⦁ Rasheed Kidwai’s “Bharat Ke Pradhan Mantri”, Rajkamal Prakashan (2021)

⦁ John Zubrzycki’s The House of Jaipur: The Inside Story of India’s Most Glamorous Royal Family, Juggernaut (2020)

KLF Children Book of the Year Award 2020-21 (2):

⦁ Ruskin Bond’s “Miracle at Happy Bazaar: My Best Stories for Children”, Aleph Book Company (2020)

⦁ Sudha Murthy’s “Grandparents’ Bag of Stories”, Puffin, Penguin Random House India (2020)

KLF Sports Book of the Year Award 2020-21 (1):

⦁ Ramachandra Guha’s “The Commonwealth of Cricket”, HarperCollins India (2020)

KLF Lifestyle and Emerging Trend Book Award 2020-21(1):

⦁ Rujuta Diwekar’s “Eating in the Age of Dieting”, Westland (2020)

