Kalinga Literary Festival returns for its ninth edition to celebrate ‘India and the World’

The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is set to enthrall bibliophiles as it returns for the ninth edition. The festival will take place from 16th- 20th December 2022 in Odisha. The theme of this year’s fest is ‘India and the World’ and around 400 speakers, poets, musicians, artists, and performers are expected to join it.

“Kalinga Literary Festival 2022 returns with the promise of hope and optimism. Our return emphasises resilience and the spirit of Rise. We are delighted to bring back the joy of literary spirit to the temple city Bhubaneswar. We welcome our delegates and performers and look towards a great festival,” Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the founder director of KLF, said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The KLF will be organised in a hybrid mode– 3 days of physical event and 2 days online. There will be sessions on topics such as democracy, cultural nationalism, generation Y, Indian languages, publishing industry, mythology, media, market, children, women, transgender, citizen engagement, cinema, sports, ethics, discrimination, revolutions, peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and harmony. Besides, there will be several one-to-one sessions with leading experts on the subjects and storytelling sessions that promise to add new flavor to the literary spirit of the festival.

The fest will also see the release of more than 30 new books and monographs. The delegates and speakers of the KLF will have a unique opportunity to participate in the Heritage Walk called Mystic Walk and participate in plantation and Mystic Mic. The KLF also provides a platform for artists to showcase their talent and connect their art to the central theme of the festival. The festival’s art segment which showcases the best of the creations of contemporary artists attracts artists from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and from the national capital.

During the fest, four prestigious awards will be conferred in the following categories– Kalinga Literary Award (for a distinguished writer in Odia), Kalinga International Literary Award (for a writer in any global language), Kalinga Karubaki Literary Award (for women writers) and Kalinga Literary Youth Award (for a young writer in any global language).

Also, KLF will announce KLF Book Awards 2022 in various categories including Non-fiction Book, Fiction book, Poetry Book , Hindi Book, and Book in Translation among others. The books will be selected from the books submitted by publishers all across the categories.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!