Kalinga Literary Festival 2021: Here’s everything you need to know before the three-day event

The COVID-19 pandemic has been raging for over a year now, and it has pushed many events in the country to assume a virtual form. Among them is the Kalinga Literary Festival which, while has made it easier for participants to interact virtually amid the pandemic, is gearing up for the offline edition this year between July 31 and August 1.

But it seems the virtual festival has not deterred the spirits of litterateurs, scholars, enthusiasts, and audiences, for they are waiting eagerly for the festival to commence. The founder-director of KLF, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, has said: “Compact, yet classy — this is one of the primary lessons that COVID-19 pandemic [has] taught us.”

In keeping with the changed times, the Kalinga Literary Festival has introduced ‘KLF Bhava Samvad’, which is a virtual medium that has brought luminaries belonging to the world of literature, business, culture, law makers, and spirituality together. Names include Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Amitav Ghosh, Lord Meghnad Desai, Bibek Debroy, Swami Mukundanand, and Sandeep Agarwal.

The audience can meet their favourite personae on screens.

KLF has also pioneered the first virtual tribal festival — Kandhamal Literary Festival (virtual) of Eastern India, with 50+ speakers and 10+ sessions.

“Literature is the dialogue heard in jubilation and crisis. KLF Bhava Samvad was initiated to keep the literary spirit intact during lockdown because of pandemic. The rapid growth of virtual medium, and after receiving immense love from the audience, KLF Bhava Samvad has reached at a remarkable point having legendary literary figures, artistes across the globe on board, and will continue to live as a permanent platform,” Parida added.

