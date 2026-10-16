The Kalachi-Zin row explained: Why Malayalam novelist K R Meera has taken Haritha Savithri to court

Savitri doggedly pursuing Yama, and the tragic Greek hero Orpheus descending to the underworld, each trying to pry their beloved from the maws of death, are the stuff of legend. Reimagined in modern–but no less high-stakes–settings, the premise is now at the heart of a feud between two award-winning Malayalam novelists, and on November 7 the matter will come before a court in Thrissur.

While the genesis of the two plots in contention, it became the talk of Malayalam literary circles on May 5 after Haritha Savithri, whose debut novel Zin (2022) won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, published a post on literary appropriation on Facebook.

While she named no names, it was widely read as a sally against K R Meera’s Kalachi, which shares a similar premise of a woman traveling into a conflict zone abroad to find the man she loves. The debate snowballed on social media with fans comparing the two books.

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In June, Meera rejected the suggestion in a detailed Facebook post, arguing that her novel had been public first, and Savithri responded at length.

Later, Meera sent Savithri a legal notice through her advocate, N K Unnikrishnan, and on October 13, Meera filed a criminal defamation complaint before Rajashree Rajagopal, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Thrissur, who will record Meera’s statement on November 7, as per the Malayalam daily Madhyamam.

According to the news portal eVartha, the complaint says that the social media posts and television interviews that followed Savithri’s post cast suspicion over the authenticity of Meera’s novel.

Also Read | K R Meera writes: Why sanction to prosecute Arundhati Roy under UAPA or her PEN Pinter Prize win does not surprise me

Who are the two writers

K R Meera is one of the most celebrated contemporary Malayalam novelists. She was born in 1970 in Sasthamkotta, in Kollam district, and worked as a journalist before turning to writing full-time in 2006. Her novel Aarachar about a woman who inherits her family’s role as hangman won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award. Its English translation is called Hangwoman.

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Haritha Savithri, also from Kollam district, is a writer, translator and human rights activist. She lives in Spain, where she is researching English philology at the University of Barcelona. She has translated Turkish and Syrian writers into Malayalam. Her travelogue Murivettavarute Pathakal won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 2022, and Zin won the academy’s best novel award the following year.

Are the two novels alike

Set during the Turkish crackdown on the Kurdish movement in 2015-16, Savithri’s Zin follows Seetha, a pregnant Indian student who travels to Diyarbakir in Turkey, which is besieged with state killings, enforced disappearances and torture cells, in search of her Kurdish lover, Devran, who has gone missing.

In Kalachi, Dr Fida Muhammad sets out for Kazakhstan to find Ijaz Ali, a researcher she once loved, who has been arrested. The novel draws on fairy tales and a real-life mystery, a sleeping sickness that struck the Kazakh village of Kalachi.

Which novel came first

Zin was published in early 2022, and Kalachi in 2025. But, here is the rub, its opening chapters had been serialised years ago in TrueCopy Think, a Malayalam webzine whose archive remains online.

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TrueCopy Think published the first chapter of Kalachi on November 16, 2020. Only six chapters appeared online, the last on January 2, 2021, and most of Kalachi reached readers in 2025, three years after Zin had been published.

What is Savithri alleging

Savithri is not accusing Meera of plagiarism, but feels that the fundamental similarities could have been avoided.

“Writers thinking alike is nothing new,” she wrote, adding that she knew Meera had read Zin when it was published. She has also said that posts highlighting the 2020 serialisation left out the fact that only six chapters had appeared online, which made it look as though she had copied a finished novel.

As evidence that her own book existed earlier, she points to the manuscript she says she sent the writer N S Madhavan in 2020 so he could write its preface, Kerala Kaumudi reported.

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What is Meera’s defence

Meera has said the idea for Kalachi took root in 2013, when she learned of the sleeping sickness in Kalachi, according to The News Minute. She began writing the novel in 2019 and started serialising it in November 2020. She also said she visits the places she writes about, and that Covid-19 and then border closures delayed her trip to Kalachi. She was finally able to visit in 2022.

She asks how a novel that was already being published in 2020 could have taken its idea from a book released in 2022.

Has this happened before

Similarity in plots have been seen in many instances.

The closest parallel is Life of Pi, Yann Martel’s novel about a boy in a lifeboat with a tiger, which closely resembled Moacyr Scliar’s 1981 novella about a man in a lifeboat with a jaguar. Martel has credited Scliar for the “spark of life,” and Scliar chose not to pursue the matter.

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When such disputes have reached court, writers who said they had been copied have struggled to win. In 2006, London’s High Court rejected a claim that Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code had taken the central theme of an earlier book.

What does the law say

In India, criminal defamation is the offence of damaging someone’s reputation through a false or harmful statement.

It is prosecuted in a criminal court rather than only pursued for compensation. Since July 2024 it has been governed by Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carried over the old IPC Sections 499 and 500 largely unchanged.

It is punishable with up to two years’ simple imprisonment, a fine, or community service.