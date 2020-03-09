Juggernaut to publish Tahira Kashyap’s book, The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman 

The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman will be published later this year and is believed to resonate and strike a chord with other women. (File Photo) The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman will be published later this year and is believed to resonate and strike a chord with other women. (File Photo)

Juggernaut Books is all set to publish Tahira Kashyap’s book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Writer, motivational speaker and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Kashyap’s work will be published later this year and is believed to resonate and strike a chord with other women.

In 2018, Kashyap had gallantly fought cancer and emerged as a fighter and an inspiration for many. Since then, she has spoken about it on several occasions, infusing strength and dispelling the stigma associated with it. “What does it mean to be a woman?” How easily we throw around the question. And the answer is — that we’re complicated. Here’s announcing my latest book with Juggernaut where I try to answer the big question. Watch this space to know more!” she said.

Chiki Sarkar, founder and publisher, expressed her excitement on having Kashyap on board. “Tahira is the real thing, a writer with a voice that’s wholly hers. We are very excited to be publishing her at Juggernaut.”

Kashyap had started her writing career in 2011 with her novel I Promise. She also co-wrote Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood, Khurrana’s biography in 2015. Kashyap has a distinctive voice and is already quite a presence on social media, never holding back from opining on things that matter.

She is among the many celebrities who have forayed into writing, such as Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala and Twinkle Khanna.

