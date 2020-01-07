Jonathan Coe’s Middle England wins Costa Book Award

Coe won £5,000 prize (approximately ₹4,72,808).(Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh) Coe won £5,000 prize (approximately ₹4,72,808).(Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Jonathan Coe’s Middle England, a haunting portrait of a Britain ravaged by the Brexit referendum has won the Costa Book Award this year. According to a report in The Guardian, the judges were in agreement that the fiction perfectly captures the ethos of the present times.

The novel traces the journey of a married couple who are divided over the EU vote. Along with Coe’s novel, books by Sophie Hardach, Rowan Hisayo Buchanan and Joseph O’Connor were shortlisted. Coe won £5,000 prize (approximately ₹4,72,808).

Novelist and judge John Boyne said, “if people are serious about healing the country and bringing it back together, this [book] can help do that because it presents in a careful, thoughtful way both sides of a debate”. “More than anything I’ve read in newspapers or non-fiction, Middle England helped me understand what has led people to vote to leave the EU,” he said. “One of the jobs of a novelist is to present humanity, not heroes or villains. I know Coe is an adamant remainer, but he was very, very good at analysing both sides – and in such a way that it was also a great story,” he added.

Commenting on the humour in Coe’s work, Boyne said, “Humour is a great skill and he’s shown it throughout his career. I think he’s one of Britain’s best novelists and I don’t think he’s got the recognition that he deserves. He’s never been longlisted for the Booker, or shortlisted for the Costa before now, which is bizarre.”

