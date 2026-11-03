John of John by Douglas Stuart: A haunting story of forbidden desire and family secrets

There is a truth, often unsaid, about putrefied desire and how the smell of its decay worms its way into every kind of love – between siblings and friends, children and parents, even the parts of yourself that would otherwise flourish. At the end of Douglas Stuart’s John of John, it becomes clear that what we in the Subcontinent call “majboori” can become a habit of the soul, that the claustrophobia of helplessness is something we can all become comfortable with, till it either erupts in destruction or withers away a life that bleeds out in an unremarkable death.

John-Calum (Cal) Macleod, gay, unemployed and seemingly unemployable in ’90s Scotland, is summoned home by his father, John Senior. In the small, dying island town, there is nothing but the stern, Presbyterian father, the sheep, weaving and a grandmother, both tender and ailing. The relationship between father and son is mediated by religion, a sense of the family name, and Cal’s duty to both. Take one of the first things John says to Cal when the prodigal son returns – a remark about the city-returned young man’s clothes: “You look like a cross-dresser that’s thrown on a coat because he’s run out of milk.”