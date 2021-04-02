John le Carré took Irish citizenship before he passed away, son reveals

The celebrated writer's disillusionment with England over Brexit has been cited as the reason. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

In a new documentary, A Writer and His Country, author John le Carré’s son, Nicholas Cornwell has revealed that prior to his death, his father had taken Irish citizenship.

According to a report in The Independent, the celebrated writer’s disillusionment with England over Brexit was the reason, and was fuelled after he discovered his Irish ancestry.

Author of books like The Looking Glass War (1965), The Little Drummer Girl (1983), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (1974) among others died at the age of 80 on December 12, 2020.

“He was, by the time he died, an Irish citizen…On his last birthday, I gave him an Irish flag, and so one of the last photographs I have of him is him sitting wrapped in an Irish flag, grinning his head off,” he was quoted as saying in the documentary.

“This I did not know, not when we were together, not when I entered the archives just a few weeks ago, imagining a journey around the writer and his country. In the end, there were three countries: the country of his home, the country of his soul and the country of his forebears,” Philippe Sands, creator of the documentary and le Carré’s friend recently revealed to The Times, as quoted by The Guardian.

Born on October 19, 1931, the author was known for his espionage thrillers.