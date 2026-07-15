Joe Biden’s memoir ‘Promise Me, America’ to hit shelves after US midterms amid Democratic unease

Former President Joe Biden will release a memoir, Promise Me, America, on November 17, according to a report by The Associated Press. Published by Little, Brown and Company, the book will cover topics including the economy and Biden’s decision to end his 2024 reelection bid.
The timing, which is two weeks after the midterm elections, as per the AP report, could unsettle Democrats who hope to keep the campaign focused on President Donald Trump rather than Biden’s legacy, which many blame for Trump’s return to office.
In a video statement, Biden said the book explains “the challenges we faced as a nation” and his reasons for running and later stepping aside. He said he worked with a small editorial team, but did not disclose any financial terms.
The title echoes Biden’s 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad, about his son Beau’s death. The new book is expected to address Biden’s health, including his widely scrutinised June 2024 debate against Trump. It cited Jill Biden’s memoir View from the East Wing, in which she described fearing her husband was having a stroke during the debate, and referenced Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s 2025 book Original Sin, which examined concerns about concealment of his decline.
Biden’s earlier books include Promises to Keep (2008). The memoir arrives amid weak nonfiction sales, though titles like JD Vance’s Communion have performed well, as per the AP report. Biden plans to tour and give interviews, and said in his announcement that he is being treated for prostate cancer.