Joe Biden’s memoir ‘Promise Me, America’ to hit shelves after US midterms amid Democratic unease

Former President Joe Biden will release a memoir, Promise Me, America, on November 17, according to a report by The Associated Press. Published by Little, Brown and Company, the book will cover topics including the economy and Biden’s decision to end his 2024 reelection bid.

The timing, which is two weeks after the midterm elections, as per the AP report, could unsettle Democrats who hope to keep the campaign focused on President Donald Trump rather than Biden’s legacy, which many blame for Trump’s return to office.

In a video statement, Biden said the book explains “the challenges we faced as a nation” and his reasons for running and later stepping aside. He said he worked with a small editorial team, but did not disclose any financial terms.