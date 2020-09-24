JK Rowling’s Troubled Blood sells 65,000 copies in a week amid criticism

This makes it the single best one-week sale of a Galbraith title. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Even though JK Rowling’s new Robert Galbraith thriller Troubled Blood met with staggering criticism for allegedly containing transphophic elements, the book has sold almost 65,000 copies in five days, a report in The Guardian states. This also makes it the biggest one week sale for any Galbraith title.

It had all started when an early review of the book in The Telegraph mentioned the contents of the book. A report in Los Angeles Times quoted a review from The Telegraph stating, “Troubled Blood,” published under her alias Robert Galbraith, centers on the disappearance of a woman “thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer. One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress.”

Soon Trans activist Paris Lees weighed on the matter on social media. “JK Rowling’s new book’s about a ‘transvestite serial killer’. Meanwhile, over in the real world the number of trans people killed in Brazil has risen by 70 per cent this past year, young trans women are left to burn in cars and men who kill us (for being trans) are pardoned and sent home. I know a lot of you who follow me probably share some of the fears around the myth about ‘men who dress up as women to hurt women’. If I wasn’t trans I suspect I would too. But I ask you to look inside your heart and question what is really happening here.”

JK Rowling’s new book’s about a “transvestite serial killer” Meanwhile over in the real world the number of trans people killed in Brazil has risen by 70% this past year, young trans women are left to burn in cars and men who kill us (for being trans) are pardoned and sent home pic.twitter.com/vaAVB0f9Na — Paris Lees (@parislees) September 14, 2020

The author, however, mentioned in her blog that the killers in her latest Strike novel have roots in real life.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd