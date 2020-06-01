Follow Us:
Monday, June 01, 2020
JK Rowling issues apology after tweet goes wrong

Recently, while giving a shout out to a child, she added another unconnected bit in the tweet, which she later deleted and followed up with an apology.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2020 1:19:47 pm
jk rowling, harry potter, jk rowling tweets, jk rowling tweet gone wrong, indian express, indian express news She issued an apology later. (Source: AP)

It is well known by now that JK Rowling has made her new book The Ickabog available online for readers.  She had requested children to illustrate for it and keeping her word, has been sharing their efforts. However, recently while giving a shout out to a child, she added another unconnected bit in the tweet, which she later deleted and followed up with an apology.

A report from The Independent states that sharing one of the illustrations, the author wrote, “I love this truly fabulous Ickabog, with its bat ears, mismatched eyes, and terrifying bloodstained teeth! In court, Wolf claimed the Facebook post in which he’d said he wanted to ‘f**** up some TERFs’ was just ‘bravado’. #TheIckabog.”

She was soon criticised for the words and also pulled up for misgendering Tara Wolf, a transwoman who was referred to as a man. To put it in context, Wolf was convicted of assaulting Maria Maclachlan, a radical feminist in London, 2017 during a protest.

