JK Rowling issues apology after tweet goes wrong

She issued an apology later. (Source: AP) She issued an apology later. (Source: AP)

It is well known by now that JK Rowling has made her new book The Ickabog available online for readers. She had requested children to illustrate for it and keeping her word, has been sharing their efforts. However, recently while giving a shout out to a child, she added another unconnected bit in the tweet, which she later deleted and followed up with an apology.

A report from The Independent states that sharing one of the illustrations, the author wrote, “I love this truly fabulous Ickabog, with its bat ears, mismatched eyes, and terrifying bloodstained teeth! In court, Wolf claimed the Facebook post in which he’d said he wanted to ‘f**** up some TERFs’ was just ‘bravado’. #TheIckabog.”

She was soon criticised for the words and also pulled up for misgendering Tara Wolf, a transwoman who was referred to as a man. To put it in context, Wolf was convicted of assaulting Maria Maclachlan, a radical feminist in London, 2017 during a protest.

I’m going to say this once and I’m going to say it calmly and politely. I certainly didn’t mean to paste a quotation from a message about the assault of Maria Maclaughlin into a tweet to a child, especially given the language used by the person convicted of the crime 1/2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 29, 2020

However, I am not – as many of the people now swarming into my mentions seem to think – ashamed of reading about the assault. You should know by now that accusations of thought crime leave me cold. Take your censorship and authoritarianism elsewhere. They don’t work on me. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 29, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd