JK Rowling controversy: Bookstore in Australia refuses to stock books by author

JK Rowling and the controversy surrounding her is hardly over. Last month, she returned an award from a human rights group linked to the Kennedy family after the president of the organisation criticised her comments about transgender issues. Now, a bookshop in Australia, Rabble Books & Games, has stated that they will cease to stock books on Harry Potter series along with other books written by Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

In a long post on Facebook, they stated, “Hey Rabblers, we want to talk about JK Rowling. We are always trying to make Rabble a safer space for our community, and part of that is trying not to put books by transphobes on the shelves, when we know about them.”

Making their decision clear, they further added, “Here is where we’re at: we’re not going to stock new JK Rowling books and we won’t be keeping Robert Galbraith books (her pseudonym for crime novels) on the shelf anymore*. Though we don’t sell many, we’re going to phase out the Harry Potter books too. We know that HP means a lot to a lot of people and that often you want to share them with the youngsters in your life. We will always be happy to order them in for you, as with any books we don’t stock. For any we do sell, we’ll be donating our profits to @transfolkofwa.”

They concluded with a note that this move will open up space to books from other authors as well as asked for suggestions from readers. “What I’d love to hear is your suggested alternatives – what are some queer and trans positive fantasy books for young people and crime books for adults?”

More recently, Rowling’s latest book, written under a pseudonym, was criticised for containing transphobic elements.

