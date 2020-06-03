White people have to change: JK Rowling voices support for George Floyd protests

“Anything I say feels inadequate,” the author said. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) “Anything I say feels inadequate,” the author said. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

As protests against George Floyd’s death engulfed the United States, JK Rowling has spoken up against it. Recently, the author had been busy sharing anecdotes about her new book, The Ikabog as well as the illustrations by children. However, Rowling put all of that on hold and reasoned, “I’ve paused on commenting on children’s drawings because, like everyone, I’ve been watching what’s happening in America. Anything I say feels inadequate. All I know is that the world has to change. Power structures have to change. White people have to change. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Several celebrities have spoken up against the deeply entrenched racism that caused the untimely and cruel death of Floyd. Speaking to The Associated Press, director Spike Lee said, “I’ve seen this before. This is not new…I was born in ’57 so I was 11 years old when I saw the riots with Dr. King’s assassination, later on with Rodney King and the Simi Valley verdict, Trayvon Martin and Ferguson. People are tired and they take to the streets.”

“I’ve been very encouraged by the diversity of the protesters. I haven’t seen this diverse protests since when I was a kid. I’m encouraged that my white sisters and brothers are out there,” he had added.

