JK Rowling deletes tweet praising Stephen King after he says ‘Trans women are women’

JK Rowling and the growing controversy regarding her comment on the trans community is not dying down anytime soon. And with each passing day, more people are getting involved in it. Recently, the Harry Potter author shared a quote from feminist writer Andrea Dworkin, which said that men treat women’s opinions like “acts of violence”. Stephen King went on to retweet that and Rowling later expressed her deep love and admiration for The Shining author. However, soon King was asked about his opinion on trans women and he asserted his support. “Trans women are women,” he wrote. What followed was Rowling removing her tweet on the author. She also apparently unfollowed him sparking some fresh controversy.

People were quick to notice this and screenshots were widely shared.

JK Rowling deleted her first tweet immediately after Stephen King clarified his response pic.twitter.com/Xlw3bfSHos — untitled goose name (@notallbhas) June 28, 2020

Another user wrote, “Not only did JK Rowling delete her tweet praising Stephen King for retweeting her tweet – saying she had ‘always revered him – she also immediately unfollowed him. Why? Because he subsequently tweeted, ‘Yes. Trans women are women.’ Her transphobia goes up to 11.”

Not only did JK Rowling delete her tweet praising Stephen King for retweeting her tweet – saying she had “always revered him – she also immediately unfollowed him. Why? Because he subsequently tweeted, “Yes. Trans women are women.” Her transphobia goes up to 11. pic.twitter.com/fyCeOt6E9V — Aidan Comerford (@AidanCTweets) June 29, 2020

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle had recently weighed in on the controversy and wrote in Tribune that Rowling’s history of being a victim of sexual abuse was the reason behind her comment. He later apologised.

