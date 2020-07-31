‘I love JK Rowling’ poster removed from Edinburgh railway station

The reason for this has been assigned to its “political nature”. (Source: AP) The reason for this has been assigned to its “political nature”. (Source: AP)

Controversy surrounding JK Rowling is far from over. According to a report in The Independent, a poster declaring “I love JK Rowling”, has been removed from Edinburgh railway station. The reason for this has been assigned to its “political nature”. The same report shares that the poster was designed and paid by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, an opponent of transgender rights.

‘I love JK Rowling’ billboard in Edinburgh removed after ‘transphobic’ complaint https://t.co/16jZdLpJ1g pic.twitter.com/gh8dnoCnIV — edinnews #FBPE #RejoinEU 🕷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@edinnews) July 30, 2020

Speaking to The Times, cited by the report, she said, “I am astounded that they have found a way to take it down. We are in incredibly sinister times when an expression of love and solidarity is perceived to be hateful.” She has been accused of making transphobic comment in the past and have been even questioned in this regard.

A statement on this by Network Rail, as quoted by the report, reads as follows: “The poster in question is against our code of acceptance for advertising in our stations owing to its political nature. We do not allow advertising that is likely to support or promote one viewpoint over another.”

Ever since Rowling’s anti-trans tweet, protests against it have taken various forms from actors of Harry Potter distancing themselves from it to other authors leaving the literary agency they shared with her. In response, she had written a long essay detailing the reason for her comment as well as sharing that she has been a sexual assault survivor.

