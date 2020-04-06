‘Sometimes, getting through something is more than enough’: JK Rowling

In a series of tweets, JK Rowling has reassured people it is all right to not be hyperactive during this period. (File Photo) In a series of tweets, JK Rowling has reassured people it is all right to not be hyperactive during this period. (File Photo)

There has been a recent debate regarding the need to be productive during this period of lockdown. While many on social media are urging people to use this phase to learn a new hobby, author JK Rowling has criticised the trend. She took to Twitter to make her opinion known.

“No quote tweeting, but if you’re a ‘life coach’ who’s on here implying people are losers if they aren’t learning a new skill/building a brand while on lockdown, maybe stop. People have challenges you know nothing about. Sometimes getting through something is more than enough,” she wrote.

No quote tweeting, but if you’re a ‘life coach’ who’s on here implying people are losers if they aren’t learning a new skill/building a brand while on lockdown, maybe stop. People have challenges you know nothing about. Sometimes getting through something is more than enough. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2020

She also addressed one of the responses to her previous tweet, where she was asked not to “knock life coaches for trying to inspire people in these troubling times.” Rowling wrote, “Implying that people are lazy or unmotivated if they aren’t knocking out masterpieces daily isn’t inspiration, it’s a form of shaming. If endless distraction cured depression, no rich person or workaholic would ever have killed themselves. Sadness and anxiety aren’t weaknesses.”

Implying that people are lazy or unmotivated if they aren’t knocking out masterpieces daily isn’t inspiration, it’s a form of shaming. If endless distraction cured depression, no rich person or workaholic would ever have killed themselves. Sadness and anxiety aren’t weaknesses /1 pic.twitter.com/cYQUQElrXL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2020

She concluded, “They’re a natural human response to difficulty and danger. Allowing ourselves to feel what we feel, and acknowledging that we have good reason to feel that way, is a better route back to good mental health than beating ourselves up for not being superhuman.”

