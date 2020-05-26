JK Rowling just announced her new book and you can read it for free

The author took to Twitter to share the news and at the very outset clarified it is not a Harry Potter spin off. (Source: AP) The author took to Twitter to share the news and at the very outset clarified it is not a Harry Potter spin off. (Source: AP)

With the lockdown, the physical boundaries might be sealed but digital gates have opened up like never before. Several publishing houses have made their books available for free but in what could be the first of its kind, Harry Potter author JK Rowling has not not only announced her new book but is asking for participation from readers to illustrate it. The better news is, you can read it for free.

The author took to Twitter to share the news and at the very outset clarified it is not a Harry Potter spin-off. Over 10 years ago, she had written “a standalone fairy tale called The Ickabog” but for whatever reasons, could not publish it. The book became one for the family. “Over time I came to think of The Ickabog as just for my family. The manuscript went up into the attic, where it remained until a few weeks ago,” she wrote.

However, as a great news for her readers, she rewrote a bit over the past few weeks and obviously changed her mind. “Anyway, over the last few weeks I’ve done a bit of rewriting and I’ve decided to publish Ickabog for free online so children on lockdown, or even those back at school during these strange, unsettling times, can read it or have it read to them.”

That is not all. Every week day, two or three chapters will be published starting today. It can be read on a website, to be launched by her. But here’s the best part, in her own words: “I’d like children to illustrate the book for me! I’ll be suggesting ideas for pictures as we go, but nobody should feel constrained by my ideas. Let your imaginations run wild!”

Well then, happy reading!

