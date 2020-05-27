JK Rowling keeps her word, shares illustrations by children for her new book

The kids did take her cue and doodled everything from a princess to a caterpillar. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The kids did take her cue and doodled everything from a princess to a caterpillar. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Yesterday JK Rowling took her fans by surprise as she disclosed that she is about to publish a new book. Titled The Ickabog, it will be available for free and can be read by fans. She had also encouraged children to share their illustrations for the book. “I’d like children to illustrate the book for me! I’ll be suggesting ideas for pictures as we go, but nobody should feel constrained by my ideas. Let your imaginations run wild!” she had written.

Well, we are happy to report that the author has indeed kept her word and her Twitter timeline is flooded with illustrations with Rowling giving a personal shout-out to them. The kids did take her cue and doodled everything from a princess to a caterpillar.

Here are some of them.

I’m absolutely loving all these different takes on #TheIckabog! https://t.co/RHhJdvq8He — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 27, 2020

This is magnificent, Bronte! I love how you’ve drawn the pastries! #TheIckabog https://t.co/YFU2lhPxXi — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 27, 2020

I love that Oli did a picture of the poor unhappy sheep. I also love Fred and the Ickabog #TheIckabog https://t.co/AYidqoFHM3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2020

I definitely got ‘I’m rich’ from that collar and I love Alice’s Fred! #TheIckabog https://t.co/yL7mfV2Seq — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2020

How excited are you for the book?

