Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
COVID19

JK Rowling keeps her word, shares illustrations by children for her new book

Her Twitter timeline is flooded with illustrations with Rowling giving a personal shout-out to them. The kids did take her cue and doodled everything from a princess to a caterpillar.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 27, 2020 7:03:42 pm
jk rowling, harry potter, jk rowling new book, jk rowling new book online, jk rowling, indian express, indian express news The kids did take her cue and doodled everything from a princess to a caterpillar. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Yesterday JK Rowling took her fans by surprise as she disclosed that she is about to publish a new book. Titled The Ickabog, it will be available for free and can be read by fans. She had also encouraged children to share their illustrations for the book. “I’d like children to illustrate the book for me! I’ll be suggesting ideas for pictures as we go, but nobody should feel constrained by my ideas. Let your imaginations run wild!” she had written.

Well, we are happy to report that the author has indeed kept her word and her Twitter timeline is flooded with illustrations with Rowling giving a personal shout-out to them. The kids did take her cue and doodled everything from a princess to a caterpillar.

Here are some of them.

How excited are you for the book?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement