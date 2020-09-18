JK Rowling clears rumours, says villain who wears women’s clothes in new novel is based on real life characters

The author also said she has no intention of ending the Strike series. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Days after JK Rowling’s new book, Troubled Blood, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith came under fire for supposedly containing transphobic elements, the author has come forward and stated that the character in contention is based on a real-life character. It all started after a review in The Telegraph pointed out that the killer in the novel dresses up as a woman. “Troubled Blood published under her alias Robert Galbraith, centers on the disappearance of a woman ‘thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer’,” the review quoted by a report in Los Angeles Times stated.

On Galbraith’s website, Rowling has shared that the character of Creed “was loosely based on real-life killers Jerry Brudos and Russell Williams – both master manipulators who took trophies from their victims” as she answered the main themes of the novel.

Writing about the length, she wrote, “I always knew it would be lengthy, because the investigation spans over a year and because there are such significant developments in each of the detective partners’ private lives. It’s my favourite of the series by far and I think the length is necessary to do the story justice, so I can only hope readers agree (and don’t incur wrist strain.)”.

In conclusion, she also informed that she has no intention of ending the Strike series, of which Troubled Blood is the fifth novel, any time soon.

“I’ve got no intention of quitting any time soon. I’ve already started number six. Being Robert Galbraith is pure pleasure, so as long as I’ve got plots, I’ll keep going!”

