Coronavirus outbreak: JK Rowling to donate £1m to aid those affected by the pandemic

JK Rowling, author of The Harry Potter series, has shared that she will be donating £1m to help those who lost their homes during the pandemic. The sum of money will also aid those who have been victims of domestic abuse. She tweeted the same on May 2 saying, “Today’s the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I’m going to be honest and say that it feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths today. Too many people are losing loved ones in the real world.”

She detailed her plan in the following tweets. “So on this anniversary of a great wizarding victory, I’m thinking of the people who’re out there doing their jobs to protect us and our way of life. I have 3 key workers in my immediate family, and like all such relatives, I’m torn between pride and anxiety. As ever in a crisis of this sort, the poorest and most vulnerable are hit hardest, so in honour of the Battle of Hogwarts, I’ll be making a donation of £1m, half of which will go to https://crisis.org.uk, who’re helping the homeless during the pandemic and half of which will go to https://refuge.org.uk, because we know that domestic abuse has, sadly, increased hugely during the lockdown.”

A report in The Guardian states that Rowling’s gesture has been praised by charities. “We are overwhelmed to have the support of JK Rowling and we’d like to say a huge thank you for her incredibly generous donation. People experiencing homelessness during the outbreak have been hit especially hard. The money donated by JK Rowling will go towards our frontline response to the pandemic, helping us to carry on supporting people who are homeless across Great Britain at this very difficult time. Together we can protect more people from the worst effects of the outbreak and make sure they are safely housed when it is over,” Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, was quoted as saying.

