Jhumpa Lahiri wins John Florio Prize for translating Domenico Starnone’s Italian novel into English

Jhumpa Lahiri has won the John Florio Prize for translating Domenico Starnone’s 2016 novel, Trick. The John Florio Prize is a biennial award and constitutes award money of £2,000 (approximately 2,00,000) for English translations of full-length Italian works. The judges this year were Robert Gordon and Rosa Mucignat.

“Jhumpa Lahiri has given us not so much a translation as an English double of Starnone’s humorous, unpredictable and formally sleek novel … Her English is as responsive and as agile as Starnone’s Italian prose,” Mucignat said.

HERE WE GO ✨ 🏆 Announcing the winners of the 2020 Translation Prizes – watch live on our homepage: https://t.co/5svbqXvMEB #TranslationPrizes20 Thanks to main sponsor @ALCS_UK Read here: https://t.co/yKFtZDRSfN pic.twitter.com/JBR1CYHQ34 — Society of Authors (@Soc_of_Authors) February 11, 2021

Lahiri also will be coming up with her new novel this year, after nearly a decade. Titled Whereabouts, it is the English translation of her first Italian novel. The book will be published under the Hamish Hamilton imprint of Penguin Random House and is coming out in April 2021.

Speaking on the book, the author said, “I am so grateful to Meru Gokhale and to all at Penguin Random House India for following me on my creative journey and publishing this new novel, born from my love of a new language.”

“Jhumpa Lahiri is that rare writer who can effortlessly evoke the details of time and space with stark, minimal prose, saying so much by saying so little. Her new novel is a true literary event, and we are delighted to publish it,” Meru Gokhale, Publisher, Penguin Press, Penguin Random House India had further said.