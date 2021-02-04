Jhumpa Lahiri is coming up with a new book after nearly a decade

Much like her last novel The Lowland, Whereabouts is centered around a woman and her journey which assumes dazzling proportion as the novel proceeds. (Photo Source: Elena Seibert)

After almost a decade, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri is coming up with new book this year. The new novel is titled Whereabouts and will be published under the Hamish Hamilton imprint of Penguin Random House. This is the English translation of her first Italian novel and will come out in April 2021.

Much like her last novel The Lowland (2013), Whereabouts centers around a woman and her journey which assumes dazzling proportion as the novel proceeds. Speaking on the book, the author said, “I am so grateful to Meru Gokhale and to all at Penguin Random House India for following me on my creative journey and publishing this new novel, born from my love of a new language.”

“Jhumpa Lahiri is that rare writer who can effortlessly evoke the details of time and space with stark, minimal prose, saying so much by saying so little. Her new novel is a true literary event, and we are delighted to publish it,” Meru Gokhale, Publisher, Penguin Press, Penguin Random House India, said.

Other than this, books by other authors like Orhan Pamuk, Kazuo Ishiguro and Salman Rushdie are slated to release this year. According to a report in PTI, legendary Nigerian author Wole Soyinka will also be coming up with a new book. Titled Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth, this is first novel in 48 years. It will be published by Bloomsbury in September.

The year is also stacked with memoirs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ready with hers already as Unfinished is up for preorder.