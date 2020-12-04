Jessica Simpson reveals struggles with dyslexia in moving post

Apple included her book in its list of this year's best audiobooks.

Memoirs, by nature, reveal more than they hide. In the same vein, actor and author Jessica Simpson has disclosed that she had dyslexia in an Instagram post while writing about the audiobook version of her memoir, Open Book.

“OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy. @applebooks, thank you for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey, to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart. Fact: I’m dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself,” she wrote in the long, moving Instagram post.

Published in February this year, the book documents her struggles and ups and downs. The book has been praised for its honesty. A review in the Washington Post states, “In the book, she makes a point of reflecting on her mistakes but is cognizant of the pressures and expectations that others put on her. She’s most proud of what she’s achieved on her own, which she sums up in an anecdote about the financial settlement during her divorce. She ultimately agreed to pay Lachey a large sum. Her father was furious, but Simpson assured him that she would earn all that money back.”

