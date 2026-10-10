Jeffrey Archer’s Adam & Eve is Downton Abbey with a feminist conscience

Jeffrey Archer loved a plot twist, so life gave him a grim symmetry in his last one. He died on October 5, 2026, the day before his final novel, Adam & Eve, was published. The book opens with a letter in which Archer thanks his legion of fans and bids them farewell.

Like Kane and Abel, Adam & Eve has a biblical title and begins with two children born on the same day, their fates intertwined. This time they are a girl and a boy, born on Armistice Day, November 11, 1918, at opposite ends of the English class system. Evelina Brancaster is the daughter of an earl who wanted a son to inherit his title. Adam Preston is the son of a shepherd on the same estate, whose father hoped for a daughter, knowing a boy would one day be sent to fight. As in Kane and Abel, we follow the pair from birth through school and university and into the Second World War.

Doubles run through the book. Evelina has a stillborn twin; later, twin suitors court her, and in the older generation, the Earl and his brother Dudley have a rivalry worthy of Cain and Abel themselves. It reminds us that primogeniture sets brothers against each other as surely as it shuts out daughters.

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If Kane and Abel was about rivalry, ambition, and the American dream, Adam & Eve is about a woman’s fight against the accident of her birth. The young Eve is wonderfully drawn: a girl who would rather be out on the farm with the animals than at her lessons, and who cannot understand why the estate must pass to her cousin simply because she is a girl. Archer wants to show that a woman can be every bit a man’s equal, but he defines equality as balance rather than competition. Eve is Adam’s perfect foil. He is the scholar; she is the sportswoman. When war comes, and he is drawn into foreign affairs, she holds the home together. Most radically, she refuses to be forced into a marriage just because she is an unmarried mother when her father, too bound by duty, was not allowed to remain a widower.

With its footmen and crumbling estates, the book reminds one of Downton Abbey. However, the Earl, shown on the first page as a fuddy-duddy traditionalist who votes to allow women to vote only if they are 30 and own property and who does not want to educate his daughter, changes his mind about women and his tenants too quickly and with too little fuss to be realistic. He is too easily persuaded to let a shepherd’s son share his daughter’s lessons. The Dowager, friends with British suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, is extremely progressive and ensures her granddaughter gets to go to college. Thanks to her meddling and the earl’s surprisingly reasonable attitude, Adam, who first becomes the Earl’s chess partner, becomes an acceptable match for his daughter by the end.

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Where is the friction when benevolent men and progressive women keep indulging Eve? Her scheme to disguise herself as Adam to sit an agricultural exam at a college that does not admit women, on whose board her father sits, plays as a charming caper rather than a high-stakes risk.

There is no shortage of melodrama, complete with murder plots and gambling pots. But the villains, a scheming American divorcee and an undeserving male heir with gambling debts, are too convenient, and the progressives too eager to help.

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Incidentally, in 1996, he introduced a bill in the House of Lords to end male preference in the royal succession, asking his fellow peers whether any of them still thought men were naturally superior to women. A House of Lords debate in the novel nods to that campaign.

The questions raised in a book set in the 20th century still echo today, and I was reminded of the scandals surrounding the former Prince Andrew, which led to his titles being stripped. The book also arrives at a moment when the world is once again arguing about what feminism has won and what it still owes women.

Archer fans will find it a page-turner with twist after twist. Archer calls Adam & Eve the best thing he has done. It is a fitting capstone to Archer’s tremendous oeuvre, conveying his desire for a better, more equal world, one where men actually learn from history instead of waging war after war. The farewell letter alone makes the book worth having.