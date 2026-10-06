Jeffrey Archer and India: How Kane and Abel made him a household name

Jeffrey Archer, one of Britain’s most commercially successful novelists, whose page-turners remain fixtures on Indian bookshelves, died on Monday at his home in England, a day before his final novel was published. His publisher, HarperCollins, said the 86-year-old writer died “suddenly and peacefully”.

Published in 1979, Kane and Abel—the sprawling saga of two men born on the same day in 1906, William Lowell Kane, the son of a wealthy Boston banking family, and Abel Rosnovski, a Polish immigrant who escapes a Siberian labour camp and builds a hotel empire—made Archer a household name around the world, especially in India, where the novel was, for many, their first introduction to adult fiction.

His final book, Adam and Eve, out today, returns to the idea of two lives beginning on the same day at opposite ends of society: a shepherd’s son and an earl’s daughter, both born on Armistice Day 1918.

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As the only son of an ailing journalist in Weston-super-Mare who became Baron Archer of Weston-super-Mare, Archer had lived on both ends of the spectrum. He was one of the few novelists who could claim that his life was almost as eventful as the plot of his books. He was a member of Parliament at 29, nearly bankrupt at 34, a millionaire novelist by 40 and a prisoner at 61. “Everyone goes through several highs and lows in their lives,” he told The Indian Express in Pune in 2016. “Mine are just more public.”

OBITUARY — BOOKS Jeffrey Archer (1940–2026): The storyteller whose own life read like a page-turner The bestselling author of Kane and Abel died at 86 on Monday, a day before his final novel, Adam and Eve, hit shelves. No country embraced him quite like India. Who was Archer? Highs and lows India's favourite Piracy and plots Full circle THE STORYTELLER One of Britain's most commercially successful novelists Born in London on 15 April 1940 and raised in Weston-super-Mare, Archer was the only son of an ailing journalist who rose to become Baron Archer of Weston-super-Mare. Kane and Abel (1979) made him a household name. His publisher, HarperCollins, said he died "suddenly and peacefully" at his home in England. 300M+ Copies of his books sold 114 Countries where his books are published 34M Estimated copies of Kane and Abel sold "I am not a writer. I am a storyteller. I try to make people turn pages about what will happen next." — Jeffrey Archer, speaking in Pune, 2016 29 Age when elected MP 34 Age when nearly bankrupt 40 Millionaire novelist by this age 61 Age when sent to prison Runs the 100 yards in 9.6 seconds for Britain, after winning an athletics Blue at Oxford. Becomes Conservative MP for Louth at 29. Leaves the Commons in debt. A disastrous investment in Canadian firm Aquablast wipes him out. Writes Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less to pay off his debts, then Kane and Abel. Made Conservative deputy chairman by Margaret Thatcher; resigns in 1986 over a newspaper report, then wins £500,000 in libel damages from the Daily Star. Made a life peer; later withdraws as Tory candidate for London Mayor after a false-alibi allegation surfaces. Convicted of perjury, sentenced to four years. Writes A Prison Diary in three volumes: Hell, Purgatory and Heaven. Publishes the seven-volume Clifton Chronicles and the William Warwick series; retires from the House of Lords in 2024. Dies at 86, a day before his final novel is out. He was signing copies of Adam and Eve in London the day before he died. 50M Indians who read Kane and Abel, by Archer's count 48K+ Copies of Only Time Will Tell sold in India, 2011 80% Of his 1,000-strong Bangalore crowd in 2013 were under 20 TURNOUT AT HIS BOOK EVENTS IN AMERICA 200–300 people IN INDIA 2,000–3,000 people Toured almost every year from 2008 Often launched books in India before Britain. The 2011 world tour for Only Time Will Tell began in Bangalore. Cometh the Hour (2016) Six chapters set in Bombay, with an India-only cover featuring the Gateway of India. Thereby Hangs a Tale (2010) Includes a story about a Delhi couple who fall in love at a traffic signal. "I just don't have the knowledge. I will be foolish to write about something I do not understand." — Jeffrey Archer, on why he would not write an India novel, 2013 A SORE POINT He loved India, but not its pirates Piracy was a running frustration. On one Mumbai visit, a boy selling pirated books asked if he wanted the latest Jeffrey Archer. Archer told him he was the latest Jeffrey Archer. Wrong book, his name In 2016 he found a street vendor selling Agatha Christie's Passenger to Frankfurt under his name. Khudgarz ← Kane and Abel He said Rakesh Roshan's film "borrowed" from his best-known novel. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl ← Not a Penny More He accused Bollywood producers of lifting this plot from his first novel. "They should of course contact my agent." — Jeffrey Archer, on Bollywood producers FIRST HIT, LAST BOOK Two lives, one birthday, opposite ends of society His final novel returns to the premise that made him famous nearly five decades ago. Archer had lived at both ends of that spectrum himself. KANE AND ABEL · 1979 Born the same day in 1906 A Boston banker's son and a Polish immigrant who builds a hotel empire ADAM AND EVE · 2026 Born on Armistice Day 1918 A shepherd's son and an earl's daughter SURVIVED BY Dame Mary Archer, his wife of 60 years A chemist who chaired Cambridge University Hospitals and the Science Museum Group. He also leaves sons William and James, and five grandchildren. "The fear of stopping... I can't stop." — Jeffrey Archer, asked what kept him going, 2013 Express InfoGenIE Created by Aishwarya Khosla

Archer and India

His books have sold more than 300 million copies and have been published in 114 countries, according to his official website, but he himself admitted that no country quite embraced him like India. From 2008 he toured almost every year, often launching books here before their British release. In 2011 he began the world tour for Only Time Will Tell in Bangalore, and Nielsen BookScan figures showed it as the fifth-bestselling novel in India that year, with more than 48,000 copies sold.

“Fifty million Indians have read Kane and Abel,” he liked to say. “In America, two to three hundred might turn up for a talk and book-signing; in India it’s two to three thousand.” He was struck by how young those crowds were. Of the 1,000 people who came to hear him in Bangalore in 2013, he said, 80 per cent were under 20.

After travelling through the country and reading writers such as R K Narayan and Vikram Seth, eventually, India worked its way into his fiction. Six chapters of Cometh the Hour (2016) are set in Bombay. Indian readers were stoked to get their own cover featuring the Gateway of India. His 2010 anthology, Thereby Hangs a Tale, includes a story about a Delhi couple who fall in love at a traffic signal. Fans were hoping that Archer would also write a sprawling novel set in India, but Archer dashed down the possibility. “I just don’t have the knowledge,” he said in 2013. “I will be foolish to write about something I do not understand.”

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While he enjoyed India and its people, he also had his moments of frustration, piracy being a sore point. In 2016, he said he found a street vendor selling a copy of Agatha Christie’s Passenger to Frankfurt under his name. He also accused Bollywood producers of stealing his plots, saying Rakesh Roshan’s Khudgarz ‘borrowed’ from Kane and Abel, and Yash Raj Films’ Ladies vs Ricky Bahl from Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less. “They should, of course, contact my agent,” he said.

A life stranger than fiction

Jeffrey Howard Archer was born in London on April 15, 1940. His father, William, was 64 at his birth and died when Jeffrey was a teenager. Archer later claimed his father had been a colonel in the Somerset Light Infantry. In a 1988 unauthorised biography, In for a Penny, Jonathan Mantle writes that the regiment found no connection. Archer went to Wellington School in Somerset and then to Oxford for a one-year diploma in education where he won an athletics Blue, running the 100 yards in 9.6 seconds for Britain in 1966.

Archer’s political career began in 1966 when he was elected to the Greater London Council. In 1969, at the age of 29, he became the Conservative member of Parliament for Louth. However, in a rags-to-riches-and-back-to-rags story, a disastrous investment in a Canadian company, Aquablast, left him deep in debt, and he left the Commons in 1974. To pay what he owed, he wrote Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less (1976), about four men swindled in a share scam who set out to win their money back. Kane and Abel followed in 1979, and there was no looking back.

His newfound popularity reopened doors and brought him back into politics. Margaret Thatcher made him deputy chairman of the Conservative Party in 1985. However, he resigned in 1986 after a newspaper reported that an associate had paid money to a sex worker. Later, he sued the Daily Star over the allegations and won £500,000 in damages.

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He was made a life peer in 1992, and in 1999 he became the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London. However, again, he had to withdraw after a former friend revealed that Archer had asked him to provide a false alibi for the 1987 trial. He was convicted of perjury and, in 2001, sentenced to four years.

His Prison Diaries

He spent less than a month in Belmarsh, a high-security prison in London, before moving to Wayland in Norfolk and then North Sea Camp in Lincolnshire, before being released in 2003. Writing 2,000 to 3,000 words a day in his cell, he produced A Prison Diary in three volumes: Hell, Purgatory and Heaven. His first night at Wayland left him, he wrote, “as low as I did during my first night at Belmarsh… I thought I had escaped from hell. So much for purgatory.”

After being released, he was as prolific as ever. The seven-volume Clifton Chronicles (2011–16) was, he said, “pretty autobiographical”: “A lot of me in Harry, my wife is Emma, my mother is Maisie.” The William Warwick detective series came next. He retired from the House of Lords in 2024. Adam and Eve, about an earl’s daughter and a shepherd’s son both born on Armistice Day 1918, was always meant to be his last novel. He was signing copies for readers in London the day before he died.

His detractors dismissed his prose as workmanlike, and Archer never claimed otherwise. “I am not a writer,” he said in Pune. “I am a storyteller. I try to make people turn pages about what will happen next.” Asked in 2013 what kept him going, he said: “The fear of stopping… I can’t stop.”

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He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dame Mary Archer, a chemist who chaired Cambridge University Hospitals and the Science Museum Group; their sons, William and James; and five grandchildren. On one visit to Mumbai, a boy selling pirated books on the street asked him whether he wanted the latest Jeffrey Archer. Archer told him he was the latest Jeffrey Archer.