Three children’s books by Jeffrey Archer to be presented by Pan Macmillan India

He wrote these books for their children. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Author of Kane and Abel, Jeffrey Archer’s books for children will be presented by Pan Macmillan India. The three illustrated books — By Royal Appointment, Willy Visits The Square World, Willy And The Killer Kipper have simple themes withholding a moral lesson.

Speaking on the books, Archer said, “I wrote these three books at a time when my children were aged six and four, and obviously were too young to read Kane and Abel! But their friends were telling them I was an author, and they demanded their own books. Willy is my eldest son William, and James his younger brother.”

ALSO READ | If reborn, would like to be a bar-room singer: Jeffrey Archer

A bestselling author and former politician, Archer’s life has been as adventurous as some of his novels. In 2000, he was accused of committing perjury and the following year he was imprisoned for four years. During this time, he wrote a three-volume memoir A Prison Diary. He named the volumes after the first three prisons in which he was kept. Taking those time as an inspiration, he also wrote a collection of short stories, Cat O’ Nine Tales.

In an earlier interview, when asked if he would ever re-write a novel, Archer had opined, “Ten years ago I rewrote Kane and Abel, as it remains one of my bestselling and best-loved books, even after 40 years. I didn’t change the story at all but felt I had become a better craftsman, so could perhaps sharpen up some of the dialogue.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd