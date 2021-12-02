Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy, Wendy Doniger to attend Kerala Literature festival 2022

Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer, Booker-Prize winning novelist Arundhati Roy, American writer-filmmaker Chris Kraus and noted American indologist Wendy Doniger are among the 400 speakers taking part in the sixth edition of the Kerala Literature festival (KLF), starting January 20, announced organisers on Thursday.

To be held at the beaches of Kozhikode, the four-day literary extravaganza, touted as the “second largest festival” of its kind in Asia, aims to map literature through discussions on several aspects shaping human consciousness including art, cinema, environment, pandemic and its impacts, politics, history and economy.

The past two years have been nothing less of a roller coaster for the world population. Everything came to a standstill and the pandemic wiped off all celebrations from our life.

“While the movie buffs are seen in numbers at International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), and art lovers wait for Kochi Muziris Biennale, KLF combines both these worlds seamlessly covering a wide spectrum of interests. Fireside chats at nights, music concerts, classical, theatre, and performing artists will make up the entertainment quotient at KLF 2022,” the organisers said in a statement.

“This year the organizers will introduce curated gastronomical exuberance with food trucks and ethnic cuisines,” it added.

Hosting 200 plus sessions and writers, experts, and performers from over dozen nations globally — apart from India — the eclectic line-up this year would also include name like Shashi Tharoor, Ada Yonath, Abhijit Banerjee, Remo Fernandes, Sagarika Ghose, Manu S Pillai, Devdutt Pattanaik and Sudhir Kakar.

“It is a privilege to be back at KLF and to remind oneself why this is among India’s best literature festivals. The lineup of speakers is not only exceedingly impressive, the time and space allocated to writers across languages, and on themes that are so diverse, makes attendance a richly rewarding experience,” said author-historian Manu S Pillai.

Organized by the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, and supported by the government of Kerala and Kerala Tourism Board, the director of KLF 20222 is renowned poet, critic and writer K Satchidanandan.

It will come to a close on January 23, 2022.

