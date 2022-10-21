JCB shortlist announced, Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ nominated

The JCB Prize for Literature 2022, one of the most prestigious literary awards for contemporary Indian fiction, has announced its shortlist, featuring five works of translations: Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree, translated from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell (Penguin Random House India); The Paradise of Food by Khalid Jawed, translated from Urdu by Baran Farooqi (Juggernaut); Song of the Soil by Chuden Kabimo, translated from Nepali by Ajit Baral (Rachna Books India; FinePrint, Nepal); Imaan by Manoranjan Byapari, translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha (Aleph Books); and Valli by Sheela Tomy, translated from the Malayalam (Harper Perennial).

Bengali and Malayalam have featured on previous JCB shortlists, but this is the first time in the five-year-old award’s history that Hindi, Urdu and Nepali have made it.

The longlist was announced on September 3 and the winner, who will be awarded Rs 25 lakh, will be announced on November 19. The judges are journalist and editor AS Panneerselvan, (Chair); author Amitabha Bagchi; author and academician Rakhee Balaram; translator, historian and academician, J Devika; and author Janice Pariat. Each book on the shortlist, according to the judges, carries a “strong sense of the geographic locations they represent.”

