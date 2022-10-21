scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

JCB shortlist announced, Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ nominated

This is the first time in the five-year-old award’s history that Hindi, Urdu and Nepali have featured on JCB shortlist

jcb 2022The JCB Prize for Literature 2022, one of the most prestigious literary awards for contemporary Indian fiction, has announced its shortlist, featuring five works of translations (Source: PR Handouts)

The JCB Prize for Literature 2022, one of the most prestigious literary awards for contemporary Indian fiction, has announced its shortlist, featuring five works of translations: Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree, translated from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell (Penguin Random House India); The Paradise of Food by Khalid Jawed, translated from Urdu by Baran Farooqi (Juggernaut); Song of the Soil by Chuden Kabimo, translated from Nepali by Ajit Baral (Rachna Books India; FinePrint, Nepal); Imaan by Manoranjan Byapari, translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha (Aleph Books); and Valli by Sheela Tomy, translated from the Malayalam (Harper Perennial).

Also Read | |JCB Prize for Literature announces 2022’s longlist of 10 ‘incredible’ books
JCB 2022 The JCB Prize for Literature 2022, is one of the most prestigious literary awards for contemporary Indian fiction (Source: PR Handouts)

Bengali and Malayalam have featured on previous JCB shortlists, but this is the first time in the five-year-old award’s history that Hindi, Urdu and Nepali have made it.

The longlist was announced on September 3 and the winner, who will be awarded Rs 25 lakh, will be announced on November 19. The judges are journalist and editor AS Panneerselvan, (Chair); author Amitabha Bagchi; author and academician Rakhee Balaram; translator, historian and academician, J Devika; and author Janice Pariat. Each book on the shortlist, according to the judges, carries a “strong sense of the geographic locations they represent.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 06:40:10 pm
Next Story

Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhila faces backlash for glam transformation video

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement