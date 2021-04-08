JCB Prize for Literature 2021: Jury members announced

The JCB Prize for Literature, one of the most prestigious literary prizes in the country, is entering its fourth year. And the jury for this year has been announced. It consists of writer and podcaster Amit Varma, art historian Annapurna Garimella, journalist Prem Panicker, author Shahnaz Habib, and will be chaired by writer Sara Rai.

“Each year at the JCB Prize for Literature, we are privileged to discover fresh voices and stories from across the country, both in translation and in English. Our aim while selecting a jury is to find people who would appreciate this diversity of talent. This year, our jury members are all authors, with three of them being award-winning translators as well. I trust their diverse interests and long engagement with the art of writing to shape their discussions of the books submitted and their final judgement for the 2021 Prize,” Mita Kapur, Literary Director of the JCB Prize for Literature said.

“The JCB Prize for Literature provides a wonderful platform to showcase the range of literary voices active in contemporary fiction writing in India. I am happy to be associated with the award and to work with the others in the 2021 jury, all experts in their own fields – Amit Varma, Annapurna Garimella, Prem Panicker, and Shahnaz Habib. The JCB Literature Foundation and the jury enthusiastically look forward, in the 4th edition of the JCB Prize for Literature, to be able to nurture the power of storytelling both in English and in the Indian languages, and allow readers today, the opportunity to engage with the best literary works of fiction that India has to offer.”, Sara Rai, Jury Chairman said.

The longlist, consisting of ten titles will be announced on September 6, and the shortlist of five titles will be revealed on October 4. The winner, to be announced in November, will receive a ₹25-lakh prize as the winning amount. If it is a translated work, then the translator will receive an additional ₹10 lakh.